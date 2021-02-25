Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $182.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $183.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

