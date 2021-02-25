Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $193.52 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

