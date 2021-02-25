Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,972 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total value of $506,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,095.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $639.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $713.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

