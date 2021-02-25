Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,598 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank raised its stake in Prologis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,074,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,424,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,712,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,006,000 after buying an additional 147,669 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

