Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,016 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,127,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,530,000 after acquiring an additional 266,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,369,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after buying an additional 142,113 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.