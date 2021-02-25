Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 31,516 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,516 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. Swedbank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in S&P Global by 85.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $331.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.