Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,829 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after buying an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $300.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,735 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

