Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,910 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 258,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $200.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

