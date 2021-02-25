Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,516 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $417.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.