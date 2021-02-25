Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.73

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 8904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 38,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.