Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $15.75. Organovo shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 10,333 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of Organovo worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

