Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $6.09. Orion Group shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 192,349 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,898 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

