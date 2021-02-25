Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE ORA traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.35. 1,346,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

