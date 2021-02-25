Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1,557.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00373402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

