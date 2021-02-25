Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.07 and traded as high as C$5.10. Orocobre shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 104,492 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -25.46.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

