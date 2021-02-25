OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 387,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,978. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

