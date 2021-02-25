Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

