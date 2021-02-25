Oshkosh Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,247 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,345% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

