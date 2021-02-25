Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.36. 2,452,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,034,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 427,148 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 207,351 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

