OST Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00699054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

