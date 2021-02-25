OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.98

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.98 and traded as high as $38.25. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 2,359 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $449.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.