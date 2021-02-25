Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otonomy in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,184,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 2,210,238 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 415,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

