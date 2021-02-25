Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.58. 1,813,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,842,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Outfront Media by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Outfront Media by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

