Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.58. 1,813,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,842,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.
Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.
About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.