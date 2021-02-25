Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading Up 1.2%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 4,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

