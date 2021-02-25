Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

OSTK traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,257,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,772. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock worth $7,210,560. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

