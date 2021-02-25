Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Shares Up 2.6%

Ovoca Bio plc (LON:OVB)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 219,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 79,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 33.45, a quick ratio of 30.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.34. The company has a market cap of £8.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Ovoca Bio Company Profile (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing BP-101, a medicinal treatment for premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

