Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Owens & Minor has decreased its dividend payment by 99.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 56,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,356. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

