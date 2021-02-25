Owl Rock Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 101.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

ORCC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 23,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

