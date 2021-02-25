Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Trading Down 7.1%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

About Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases and cancer in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of DME that has completed phase 1 clinical trial; THR-687 an integrin antagonist to treat patients with a diabetic eye disease that has completed phase 1 clinical trial; and TB-403, an anti- placental growth factor for the treatment of medulloblastoma, a pediatric malignant brain tumor.

