Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.64. 6,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,855. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

