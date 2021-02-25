Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ PTVE traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 1,251,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $629,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $676,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $1,656,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $23,918,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

