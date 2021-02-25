Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $16.30

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $14.44. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 16,010 shares traded.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,799,000 after buying an additional 1,206,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,821,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

