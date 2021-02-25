Palamina (CVE:PA) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.20. Palamina shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

About Palamina (CVE:PA)

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary, Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Coasa, Bendi, Cori, and Orco gold projects located at south-eastern Peru; the Tinka iron oxide copper-gold project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in southern Peru; the Lagos silver copper project covering an area of 7,900 hectares located at south-eastern Peru; and the El Santuario property located in the Cardonal district, Hidalgo State, Mexico.

