Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 9.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 160,030,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 89,320,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,453,929 shares of company stock worth $116,658,838.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.