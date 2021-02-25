Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $377.06.
PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
PANW traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.75. 7,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,029. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
