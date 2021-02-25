Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $423.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,464. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

