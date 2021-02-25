Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded down C$1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 517,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,765. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$14.22 and a 1-year high of C$53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “na” rating and a C$49.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pi Financial set a C$54.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.40.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

