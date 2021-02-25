Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.85. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 117,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68.

In other Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,500. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 444,000 shares of company stock worth $364,980.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

