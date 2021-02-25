Panda Yield Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $7.51 or 0.00016061 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 648,424 coins and its circulating supply is 648,075 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

