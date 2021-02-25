Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of PAND stock traded up $34.18 on Thursday, hitting $59.81. 919,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,312. Pandion Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAND. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $24,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,876,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,157,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,801,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

