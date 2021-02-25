Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.52

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 444980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Pandion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAND)

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

