Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24), but opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Panthera Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.02 ($0.22), with a volume of 103,034 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

