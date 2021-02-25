Pantos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,730.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $12,730.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pantos has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00502552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00067243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00058224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.00477515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00071112 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,023,987 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

