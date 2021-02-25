PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Acquired by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up about 3.8% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 4.74% of PAR Technology worth $64,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

PAR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,919. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.