ParallelCoin Market Cap Tops $723,764.82 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 45.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 235.1% higher against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $723,764.82 and $376.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00371607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

