Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Trading Down 4.3%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 819,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 447,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
PRTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
