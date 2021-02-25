Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Trading Down 4.3%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 819,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 447,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

PRTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $129,165.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $174,882.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 572,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,000,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

