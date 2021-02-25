Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.20. 5,653,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,169,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,115,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

