Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.85 and last traded at C$29.93. 52,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 83,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.77. The firm has a market cap of C$883.65 million and a P/E ratio of 66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.