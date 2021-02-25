Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,787,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,229. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average is $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $220.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

