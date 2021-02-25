Parkgene (GENE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $228.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $412,665.21 and $228.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00717415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

